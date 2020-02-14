Valentine's Day 2020 Memes and Jokes Are Hilarious AF for Those Who Are Tired of Cheesy Love Lines

Valentine Day memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The most awaited day for a couple, Valentine's Day 2020 is here. February 14 globally marks the celebration of Valentine's Day, a day of love. The die-hard romantics would already be sending across their love-filled wishes and messages. But to the ones who aren't very fond of Valentine's day, there's something even better for you, the funny memes! Making and sharing memes is one of the favourite pass time for most people on social media. Celebration of Valentine Day can get the singles one to cringe so much that they'd rather make hilarious situations out of it. These memes and jokes reiterate what every person who's been single from a long time can relate to. So on Valentine's Day 2020, we give you a collection of funny memes and jokes that can be your best companion. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

The funny memes on the celebration of love have actually been trending ever since the start of the month. The month of February brings with it an air of love and romance, as Valentine's Day is such a wide observance. It can honestly get annoying for a single person, because really, why do the couples need one day of love to celebrate their feelings for each other? Nevermind! Fret not, as we have got you something that will surely make you laugh through the day. These are funny memes, GIFs, images and Valentine Day 2020 jokes which never get old. Valentine's Day or Mahashivratri? Netizens Are Waiting For Lord Shiva's Festival Over The Day of Love, Check Funny Memes and Jokes.

Bajrang Dal Tomorrow

Joey is So Relatable Here!

Mood!

I Dont Want Teddy Bear I Want Only Thandi Bear...#ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/sdLD1Z78Sh — 99Bol Funny Meme (@99BolFunny) February 13, 2020

This Works Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒥𝒾𝒿𝒾_𝒟𝑜𝓁𝒸𝑒𝓏𝓏𝒶 🇯🇵x🇵🇹 (@jiji_dolcezza) on Feb 6, 2020 at 3:10am PST

How Many of You Are Joining?

OMG!! I got a proposal😍😍 . . . . . To join Bajrang Dal#ValentinesDay — Medha पाराशर।। (@memes__merchant) February 13, 2020

Extra Classes Tomorrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by frusted engineer (@meme_depressed_engineering) on Feb 13, 2020 at 12:36am PST

Sleep In!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goan Memes (@memes_of_goa) on Feb 2, 2019 at 12:33am PST

Thank You, Car!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♏ (@changethenamel8er__) on Feb 12, 2020 at 7:46pm PST

The Cat's back

This is the funniest Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen to date. pic.twitter.com/lVaNIztWPQ — Agape Rocks ن (@agaperocks) February 12, 2020

You can share these funny memes and jokes with your single friends and spread the "love" this Valentine's Day 2020. On this day of love, you can surely share the emotion of being single with your beloved friends and laugh together rather than sulking at the thought of having no one. Have a happy and funny valentine's Day to you all!