Have you been trying to get over an ex but not sure how to get revenge or closure? Get ready for a wild and quirky Valentine's revenge! Zoos across the United States of America are keeping the offbeat tradition alive by letting people name roaches, veggies, and rodents after their exes, only to have them become a tasty treat for resident animals. It's the perfect way to bid farewell to an ex. Whether you're aiming to support zoo ambassadors or if you just have a dark sense of humour, check out these zoos hosting naming campaigns. This annual Valentine’s Day tradition lets scorned lovers leave their mark by naming a rodent, veggie, or roach after their ex. And the best part? It's all for a good cause. The donations help raise funds to support zoos and secure a future for wildlife around the world.

Bronx Zoo’s Name A Roach Campaign

New York's Bronx Zoo is bringing back its 'Name a Roach' campaign for Valentine's Day. Since 2011, people have had the option to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach for 15 dollars, complete with a digital certificate. While you can name your ex after roaches, the zoo encourages people to name roaches after friends and loved ones as well. Simply order online, and a special notification is sent to the recipient to let them know that an insect has been named in their honour.

Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Catch and Release

Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania will be hosting the ‘Catch and Release’ event! People can name a fish after their ex, bad boss, or nosy neighbour, and witness them becoming a meal for the zoo's penguins. The donations will help support the zoo’s conservation efforts. What’s more? The person you name the fish after will receive a video link on Valentine's Day, February 14, capturing the moment an African penguin devours them.

San Antonio Zoo’s Cry Me a Roach Fundraiser

San Antonio Zoo is back with the ‘Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser!’ For a nominal amount, you can name a rodent, veggie, or cockroach after your ex. Watch your past heartache get squashed as the zoo feeds your pick to an animal resident. Every donation supports the zoo and its conservation. Participants get a downloadable Valentine's Day card.

Brookfield Zoo’s Name a Cockroach After Your Ex Campaign

Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is back with its 'Name a Cockroach After Your Ex' event. The Brookfield Zoo, too, adds a fun twist to Valentine's Day celebrations, allowing people to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after their ex for just 15 dollars! The donation receipt also includes a naming certificate for people to proudly show off the roach immortalised with their ex's name.

Are you tired of the heartbreak sticking around like an unwanted guest? For a nominal amount, transform your ex into a pest at these zoos this Valentine's Day. Because what spells closure better than a cockroach with your ex’s name getting squashed?

