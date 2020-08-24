Bats have creeped out people everywhere. Ever since the early speculations associating bats with Coronavirus, people have been creeped out by these flying mammals. A few days ago, pictures of huge 'human-sized' bats from Phillippines scared netizens. Now, a video has filmed these bats and just inverted it, the sight is eerily creepy. Since bats are always hanging upside down, someone decided to invert a clip of them and add some music to it. The result looks like a Goth Nightclub. Imagine, you enter a club and see all bats dancing around, with their expressions on point. Absolutely creepy. This funny video is going viral on Twitter. After Huge Bats From Phillippines, Cute Pictures of White Baby Bats Are Going Viral; Are They Real? Know About Honduran White Bats.

A Twitter user named Joseph Swan has put up a video which shows bats up close as if they are dancing. But they aren't. The video is inverted which makes these bats look like they are on their two feet, doing a jig! There's a song added in the background which gives it all the feels. The video has been shared by multiple users and people have come funny reactions to it as well. The video first shared by Swan has got over 1.5 million views in about three days.

Check The Video of Inverted Bats:

Channelling the amazing @SlenderSherbet if you take a video of bat's and turn it upside down, it ends up looking like a goth nightclub, c/o reddit. Guaranteed to put a smile on your face tonight lovely twitterati pic.twitter.com/PpWHi2LZvA — Joseph Swan (@JosephSwanTwo) August 20, 2020

This guy looks like bear in a cape. pic.twitter.com/AjACPhTzhV — Abominable Jedi ︽✵︽ (@storytellr2002) August 22, 2020

I will not be convinced that this wasn’t choreographed pic.twitter.com/16XYly1v8A — KUNG FU BENNY (@Bwwade93) August 23, 2020

It is funnily creepy, isn't it? Can you imagine bats walking out like this? Nope, let's just not get there. But if you are really into the goth themed parties then this may make you miss it more. Who is up for some bat jam?

