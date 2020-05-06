Viral Pic of Oreo Ice Cream Samosa is Giving Nightmares to All Snack Lovers on Twitter, Check Funny Reactions

Oreo ice cream samosa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Were you missing the weird food combinations that come up on social media every few days? Many foodies wouldn't but the latest picture of such food combination will give nightmares to all samosa lovers. Samosa, the crispy cony snack filled with potato filling is a favourite of many, but one bite into it and you get a sweet filling of ice cream, how would you react? Well, the displeasure is visible on Twitter after a picture of oreo ice cream samosa was shared online. Twitterati's not impressed with the idea and many people have given funny reactions. But then, there are others who have been asking how to get fried ice cream and want to try it out. Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes.

With everyone stuck at home due to Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of people are trying their hands on cooking. Pictures and videos of people trying out different recipes are being shared on social media. While all that's fine, a picture of a samosa filled with oreo ice cream has been shared on Twitter by user @boybawarchi. Some netizens were not too impressed with yet another weird food combination making its way online and have given funny reactions. Quarantine Cooking Fails Has Funniest Results! Netizens Share Pics of How They Messed up While Baking During The Lockdown.

Check The Pic of Orea Ice Cream Samosa:

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

Soon enough the picture went viral and mixed reactions started coming in. While some were highly unimpressed with it, others wanted to know how the ice cream did not melt after frying. Check some of the reactions below:

Crime!

Banned From Kitchen

You're banned from the kitchen. — Darren (@KeepLeftOfLeft) May 4, 2020

Don't Judge by Its Cover

don’t judge a samosa by its cover 🤯 — amna (@amnomnomm) May 4, 2020

This is Hate Crime

911 hello this is a hate crime https://t.co/phF5XCFmql — rima (@wastinyourtime) May 5, 2020

Slapping Everyone

If my teeth bites into a samoosa that’s filled now with basically warm cream. Everyone. I repeat, everyone in the room getting slapped https://t.co/Epc4MNqbOQ — spicy white🌋 (@ThatOnePoes) May 4, 2020

Ruined Already

Stop ruining food!! 🤮 https://t.co/R4Rr2ZylVh — 404 Press Conference (@NormieWho) May 5, 2020

But there were some others who were interested and felt it looked yummy. Check some of the positive reactions.

Loving the Idea!

I love this idea — mehak (@kashmiriichai) May 4, 2020

The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂 — Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020

Looks So Good!

dude that looks sooooo good — Abdul M (@abbjjuulll) May 4, 2020

this looks so good omg — Keema kuth33 (@S_morfa) May 4, 2020

Would Eat it

It looks good though. I'd eat it. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Sazi! (@Sazi_Mo) May 5, 2020

Well, what do you think? You would like to try out this mix? We believe the true samosa lovers, would not want to risk having one filled with an ice-cream. Or would you? If you are too much into experimental fusion food then why not.