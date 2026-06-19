Viral Video Shows Water Dripping Onto Baggage Belt at Navi Mumbai Airport, Authorities Blame AC Glitch
A water leakage incident at the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport has raised questions regarding infrastructure quality, just six months after its high-profile inauguration. The issue occurred in the baggage belt area, where water began dripping onto the conveyor systems used to transport luggage from aircraft to the terminal. A video capturing the leakage circulated widely on social media, prompting an immediate response from the airport administration.
A water leakage incident at the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport has raised questions regarding infrastructure quality, just six months after its high-profile inauguration. The issue occurred in the baggage belt area, where water began dripping onto the conveyor systems used to transport luggage from aircraft to the terminal. A video capturing the leakage circulated widely on social media, prompting an immediate response from the airport administration.
Technical Glitch Triggers Leakage
According to airport operating authorities, the water leakage was caused by a technical malfunction within the terminal’s air conditioning system rather than structural vulnerability to pre-monsoon rains. Management confirmed to the media that maintenance teams were deployed immediately to rectify the AC failure. Delhi Rains: Water Enters IGI Airport Terminal 1 As Heavy Rain Lashes National Capital, Video Shows Staff Clearing Rainwater.
Water Leakage Reported at Navi Mumbai Airport Six Months After Inauguration
Even before the proper arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, this is the condition of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport… pic.twitter.com/sKV4tAqGbc
— Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 19, 2026
The operating company stated that the glitch has been successfully resolved and emphasized that passenger services, flights, and luggage handling remained unaffected during the brief incident.
Rising Traffic and Structural Overviews
Built at an estimated cost of INR 19,000 crore, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is designed to serve as the second major aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project operates under a public-private partnership, with Adani Airport Holdings Limited holding a 74% stake and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) owning the remaining 26%. Goa Airport Water Leakage: Staff Seen Mopping Floor After Water Enters Manohar International Airport, Congress Leader Shares Video.
The first phase of the airport, featuring its primary terminal, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2025. Currently, the facility handles domestic flight operations, catering to approximately 20,000 passengers and 150 aircraft movements daily. State officials project daily traffic to surge to 50,000 passengers and 380 aircraft movements by the end of 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).