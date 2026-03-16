Viral Video Shows Zakir Khan Hospitalised at Lilavati in Mumbai, Fans Pray for Recovery Ahead of Eid 2026 (Watch)

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has been hospitalised in Mumbai after health concerns. He has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West, Mumbai, as per a viral video posted by his brother Arbaz Khan on Instagram. The 'Ramzan Vlog' shows Zakir Khan on a hospital bed, taking rest and watching a cricket match. Fans of the comedian have been worried after the video surfaced on social media showing the artiste in a hospital gown, resting in a medical ward. They have been wishing him a speedy recovery ahead of Eid 2026 celebrations. Zakir Khan himself has commented on the video with three heart emojis. Zakir Khan Clears Rumours of Health Concerns, Reveals Real Reason for Break from Stand-Up Comedy (Watch Video).

Zakir Khan Admitted to Hospital - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Zakir Khan's Video from Spoken Fest 2026

Recently, Zakir Khan's video from Spoken Fest 2026 had gone viral, where he was saying that his health is not that bad and that he is concentrating on his writing career. This update was after he had announced a break from his stand-up tours to focus on his health concerns, leaving fans distraught. Now, this fresh footage of Zakir Khan is seen lying on a hospital bed and appearing weak has his followers in a tizzy. While the exact reason for his hospitalization has not been officially disclosed by his team or family, sources suggest the comedian may be dealing with a health setback that required immediate medical attention.

Fans Pray for Recovery Before Eid 2026

The timing of the hospitalisation of Zakir Khan has added to the distress of his followers, as it comes just days before the celebration of Eid 2026 in March. Zakir Khan, who recently announced a temporary break from his stand-up performances, has been receiving a flood of "get well soon" messages across various social media platforms. Zakir Khan To Take Break From Comedy; Stand-Up Comedian Announces Multi-Year Hiatus To Prioritise Health.

Fans have expressed their hopes for a swift recovery, wishing for him to be discharged in time to celebrate the upcoming festival with his family. "Gt well soon zakir bhai," said a fan, while another commented, "Why is zakir bhai in hospital". Another fan demanded from his brother, "Hey @arbazkhan0513 , everyone is asking about zakir bhai . Pls tell us how he is , what happened to him . All of us love him so much and worried about him ." While another wrote, "aap thik ho? Get well soon before Eid.🙌❤️❤️ Sending all the healthy vibes your way!! 😊".

Some fans have also objected to Arbaz having KFC fast food during Ramzan, as seen in the video.

It is not clear whether the viral video posted by Arbaz Khan is recent or dated.. Some reports indicate that the footage might be a few days old, leading to further questions regarding Zakir Khan's current health status.

As of now, representatives of the "Sakht Launda" star have not issued a formal statement to clarify his medical condition or provide an update on his recovery progress.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).