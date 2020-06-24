The botched painting of Virgin Mary from the 17th-century sent shock waves among the artist community earlier this week. The restoration work of the painting had only made matters worse leaving people fuming with anger. A private art collector from Valencia paid about €1,200 for the cleaning of a copy of Immaculate Conception by artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. However, it is now simply a part of the list of terrible art restorations in Spain. As the news went viral, Twitterati came up with some interesting (read: funny) versions of the painting. They hilariously tried to fix the artwork with smileys, funny faces, potatoes, Mr Bean and while some left if blank. And we warn you already, it is a laughter riot. While we are concerned about the painting's restoration work, it is hard not to laugh at what amateur artists have done to it.

Some also tried their bit by adding Angry birds faced on it. Others tried their best converting it to look like a human face, but we are not sure if they succeeded. Twitterati tried all sorts of faces on it especially, some of the popular memes. Here, we bring to you a collection of paintings by artists who have claimed to restore the artwork but we believe not. Duct-Taped Banana Artwork Titled ‘Comedian’ by Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan Is Selling for $120K at Miami’s Art Basel (View Pic)

Immaculate Conception Before And After:

Spain has been hit by yet another bungling restorer, who turned this Virgin Mary painting into an unrecognizable blob: https://t.co/G2uKfLNf8o pic.twitter.com/0ASSjL1ybZ — Artnet (@artnet) June 23, 2020

And Here's How Twitterati Tried to Hilariosly Fix it:

For today's #RAdailydoodle, who can do a better job at restoring this copy of baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo’s 'The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables'? (you can also start from scratch) pic.twitter.com/TXphAJr4JG — Royal Academy (@royalacademy) June 23, 2020

Potatoes Anyone?

Fixed it And How!

Virgin Who?

Under the influence pic.twitter.com/6imeOa8Ck7 — Lynda Top Of A Hill (@OfLynda) June 23, 2020

Slow Claps!

Where is the Nose Going?

Scarrry!

We Pity The Artist!

No No No!

Well I had a go! pic.twitter.com/HFWH3zJGDj — SaucyMushroom (@iwanttobeagoth) June 23, 2020

Who Told You This?

Murillo's painting was reportedly cleaned by a furniture collector and now it is damaged beyond repair. The paintings have reminded some of them of another restoration fail of Jesus Christ's "Ecce Homo" in 2012. The restoration earned the name "Monkey Christ" following which then-81-year-old Cecilia Gimenez did a questionable touch-up of the fresco at her local church in Borja. However, it, in turn, increased tourism in the region and the local council put the "Monkey Christ" image on merchandise.

