Washington, April 2: Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson is selling a portion of his anti-aging regimen for sale. Through meticulous adherence to Project Blueprint, a regimen that involves over 100 daily pills and a specific diet, Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age. A 'Blueprint stack', which is one component of Project Blueprint, is currently for sale. The stack consists of 400 calories, 67 potent treatments, drink mix, protein, 8 tablets, and snake oil. Almost 1,000 clinical trials served as its foundation.

According to Johnson, the stack has scientific backing and is more affordable—a month's supply costs $343—than fast food. Johnson said in a promotional article that the drop was "second only to Mother's milk." Can You Age Backwards Like Benjamin Button? Study ‘Accidentally’ Discovers Biological Ageing Can Be Reversed.

Millionaire Bryan Johnson is Selling His Anti-Aging Secret

The Blueprint stack is here; second only to Mother’s milk. Limited supply. Drops Thursday, April 4th at 10am pacific. + Included: a drink mix, protein, 8 pills and Snake Oil + 67 powerful therapies + 400 calories + Built upon 1,000+ clinical trials + Lower cost than fast food +… pic.twitter.com/8hIO7jjJ8C — Zero /dd (@bryan_johnson) April 1, 2024

Johnson suggests substituting the Blueprint stack for 400 calories in your existing diet. The stack is meant to complement areas of deficiency rather than completely replace meals. Johnson, a former CEO in Silicon Valley, is well-known for his fixation on anti-aging. Johnson boasts better health indicators and says he has more than five years removed off his biological age. He has made significant financial investments in Project Blueprint, which entails exercise, a certain diet, medical supervision, and treatments. Through yet another self-created treatment, Johnson claimed to have restored hair loss earlier this year.

It is essential to remember that there is no universal agreement among scientists on Project Blueprint's efficacy, and most individuals probably cannot afford to pay $2 million year on anti-aging treatments. Reverse Aging Process Using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Found by Israeli Scientists, Claims to Have Considerable Positive Effect on Body.

The United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom are among the twenty-three countries to which he claimed his product is available for delivery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).