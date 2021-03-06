West Bengal Woman Changes Her Name to Supreme Imperium (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We are only in the third month of 2021 but we've already witnessed several viral trends such as "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" and "Shweta viral Zoom call" meme to "Bete Mauj Kar Di". Recently, a woman from West Bengal has changed her name to "Supreme Imperium" and netizens cannot hold back their laughter.

Anamika Mazumder from West Bengal's East Medinipur district has legally changed her name to Supreme Imperium. Yes, you read that right. The netizens are trying to solve the mystery behind the name. Myntra Logo Controversy Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter!

Twitter users decided to share memes and have some fun with Anamika's name change. "Hello I am in need of a new friend. Can this person be my friend? Please," a user tweeted.

Hello I am in need of a new friend. Can this person be my friend? Please. pic.twitter.com/hbnZc6qgGn — HER FUNKNESS (@HerFunkness) March 6, 2021

Another said, "Maharashtrian bureaucrat: Yes but we're still going to put your name on passport, PAN card and Aadhar as SUPREME Azit IMPERIUM."

Maharashtrian bureaucrat: Yes but we're still going to put your name on passport, PAN card and Aadhar as "SUPREME Azit IMPERIUM" — Kunal Sawardekar (@smugdekar) March 6, 2021

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Ms. Supreme Imperium of Village Bararankua

Presenting Ms. Supreme Imperium of Village Bararankua, East Medinipur 👑 — om (@navodian7) March 6, 2021

Business Name?

Here's what I presume: Supreme Imperium is similar to business name. She must have obtained some loan to purchase machinery and submitted quotations from Supreme Imperium ( can be real business or fake quotation). (1/2) — डा. नेपाली केटो.८६ (@Nepali___Keto) March 6, 2021

I Want to Know Her Story

I want to know her story pic.twitter.com/4hQUdOBafN — wanandaf vision (@nah_im_abdulla) March 6, 2021

All Bow Down

All bow before the Supreme Imperium. https://t.co/xIVzZsvQAa — Deeksha Bhardwaj (@deekbhardwaj) March 6, 2021

A user also suggested that 'Supreme Imperium' is actually a "good name for a certain stadium." Well, what are your thoughts on this?

