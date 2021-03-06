We are only in the third month of 2021 but we've already witnessed several viral trends such as "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" and "Shweta viral Zoom call" meme to "Bete Mauj Kar Di". Recently, a woman from West Bengal has changed her name to "Supreme Imperium" and netizens cannot hold back their laughter.

Anamika Mazumder from West Bengal's East Medinipur district has legally changed her name to Supreme Imperium. Yes, you read that right. The netizens are trying to solve the mystery behind the name. Myntra Logo Controversy Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter!

Twitter users decided to share memes and have some fun with Anamika's name change. "Hello I am in need of a new friend. Can this person be my friend? Please," a user tweeted.

Another said, "Maharashtrian bureaucrat: Yes but we're still going to put your name on passport, PAN card and Aadhar as SUPREME Azit IMPERIUM."

Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

Ms. Supreme Imperium of Village Bararankua

Business Name?

I Want to Know Her Story

All Bow Down

A user also suggested that 'Supreme Imperium' is actually a "good name for a certain stadium." Well, what are your thoughts on this?

