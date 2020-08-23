What exactly is OnlyFans that now major celebs are interested in? Most people know that it a platform that allows XXX content one can share with selected fans that pay to subscribe your content! However, there is more to it Recently social media was in talks to about having Beyoncé on OnlyFans. However, she may not be on the platform but many other popular celebs are! However, let's first discuss "What's OnlyFans?" It is just like any other social media platform Instagram, YouTube and Facebook however without any restrictions. Yes, unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't hate women's nipples. Explicit content, XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to built a connection with their fans that is a little more personal.

How Does OnlyFans Work?

OnlyFans is popular for sharing nudes and homemade sex clips but not porn. It gives famous people space to share, explicit content like nudes, XXX videos etc. OnlyFans content can be subscribed where fans pay to see the exclusive content, usually x-rated from the celebs, whereas these creators earn money from users. Recently stars like Cardi B and Bella Thorne have joined OnlyFans. The platform is majorly known for its NSFW content that that one may not be able to share on Instagram and YouTube. Right from content creators, musicians, fitness experts, chefs, actors, models and Instagram celebs like XXX pornstar Renee Gracie.

Cardi B

Cardi B's name is everywhere ever since she dropped an explicit, sex-positive music video "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion. She joined OnlyFans in August, promising to share behind-the-scenes footage from the making of "WAP" and charges fans $4.99 a month.

Bella Thorne

XXX Pornhub director, Bella Thorne made quite an announcement on Instagram while joining OnlyFans. She chose to share a HOT video wearing a diamond necklace spelling "sex" to disclose that she will be on OnlyFans. Thorne set her subscription at $20 per month. Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna who is very popular on Instagram has been making money amid the pandemic via OnlyFans. She charges $950 just for a FaceTime call ever since she started an account in April.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau who has been quite in the news all the time is on OnlyFans as well. She has been active on OnlyFans since May 202 promising "uncensored" content for a flat subscription fee per content drop.

Renee Gracie

Racer-turned-Porn Star, Renee Gracie Nude Photos & Videos are in great demand! Her OnlyFans account is very popular for the exclusive sex videos and other XXX content she posts online. People often search for Renee Gracie's topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics and completely nude pics and videos. But you can actually download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month. XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG! Check Out Hottest Pics.

Well, while we end the list, imagine having James Charles on OnlyFans? Woah!!! Well, the beauty guru was apparently approached by OnlyFans with a "lucrative offer" if he decided to post XXX pics and images on the site for money. Unfortunately, he rejected the idea even though he was quite intrigued, he said on Logan Paul's 200th episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast.

