Messaging application WhatsApp has introduced a new option to mute your chats forever. Earlier giving the option to mute particular chat for a few hours, a week or a year, the Facebook-owned messaging application has now replaced 1 Year option with 'Always'. So once you click this, you won't get any new notifications from that particular chat. The new feature has everyone rejoicing on social media with funny memes and jokes as they can now forever mute some chats. Jokes especially on family groups and good morning messages are dominating on Twitter, as netizens celebrate the latest update.

The 'Always Mute' feature was rolled out earlier this month for Android Beta users. This new feature allows users to mute messages from unwanted groups and people for a lifetime. This feature has been introduced for all users starting today and people are happy with this new update. #WhatsApp is trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes on muting some chats, specially family groups or messages from unwanted people.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on #WhatsApp Always Mute Option:

Yess!

#WhatsApp finally gives a forever mute option. I can now live, sleep and eat peacefully 😎 pic.twitter.com/stcu60OflU — Ashish raval (@ashravalindia) October 23, 2020

Relatives Right Now...

#WhatsApp allows users to mute a chat forever from today. Meanwhile relatives: 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/65w2Xbe2dr — Siddhart Singh (@aapkasid) October 23, 2020

Family Group Admins Have Tears Now

Is This a Joke?

People Tired of Relatives' Messages

#WhatsApp Now I can mute my relatives chat box for always pic.twitter.com/fKdeiGXCPE — ojas prajapati (@ojas_prajapati) October 23, 2020

No More Good Morning Message Notifications

#WhatsApp new feature let you to mute a chat forever Meanwhile "Good morning" wishers in my family group:- pic.twitter.com/uhcvJUzzkb — Navin tiwari (@Tweet2navin_) October 23, 2020

HAHAHA

Clearly, everyone is happy with the ability to no more have notifications from the annoying chats. If you haven't got the option yet, make sure the app is updated. You can share across these memes and jokes with your friends to pass on the news of the latest update and enjoy a quieter WhatsApp hopefully.

