WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Has Got People Unleashing Dark Humour With Funny Memes and Jokes

Night owls rejoice! As the most popular messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the dark mode feature for all iOS and Android users. People had been waiting for this feature, ever since it was announced last year. The dark mode feature was being tested on the beta version of the app for months, until it has finally rolled put for everyone starting today. If you are someone who loves chatting at midnight or are always the 3 AM friend, then now you can chat away without worrying about your eyes. The darker screen will put less strain on your eyes. And those who have got it on their phones, have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, after all, people had been waiting for it since so long. Funny memes and jokes are being made as #WhatsApp and #DarkMode started trending online. WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Now Out For iOS and Android, Here's How to Enable It On Your Smartphones.

The Facebook-owned messaging application announced it this morning and even put up a video of the new feature. If you have the latest operating systems on your smartphones, then you can activate the dark mode by going to the Settings in WhatsApp. iOS13 and Android 10 users can avail this latest feature. Users were quick to check if they have it on their phones and those who got are making sure everyone knows. And soon Whatsapp was among the top trends on Twitter this morning. Some netizens even gave the funniest reactions in the form of memes and jokes. WhatsApp Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter After Messaging App Faces Outage, Check Tweets.

Hello darkness my old friend, I've come to talk with you again... #DarkMode https://t.co/FPOp1TnYBg — Isaac Giovanni (@IsaacGiovanni13) March 4, 2020

Using Whatsapp on dark mode won't make your crush reply you. Your texts will still get ignored👍 — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) March 3, 2020

Whatsapp- Dark mode Twitter- Dark mode Telegram - dark Mode Instagram- Dark Mode Everything on my phone is in Dark mode Do i still need blood sacrifice to make this money? — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) March 3, 2020

Me : See Ma, My Twitter is un #DarkMode , My insta in #DarkMode and now #WhatsApp also in #DarkMode 😍😍😍 Mom : Your future too my Son Me : pic.twitter.com/7QijMZyFHC — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 4, 2020

#WhatsApp How Facebook app feels like when all the other apps are in #DarkMode pic.twitter.com/44JFc9Kjql — Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) March 4, 2020

We Android user's just changing the wallpaper to black to witness the black mode today 😅#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/4yJ8ZXgfm9 — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) March 4, 2020

Those who have started using the Dark Mode are already loving it and have expressed that as well. Since over 2 million people are actively using the application, it is possible that not everyone gets it immediately. Android users might have to wait a while to get this feature.