A video depicting a group of individuals dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles surprising a pizza delivery guy recently surfaced on social media. In the video, when the delivery man sees a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle opening the door and asking him, "Where is our pizza, bro? I'm hungry?" on camera, he breaks into a comical smile and chuckles. After setting the pizza boxes aside, the delivery man dashes into his van to get his phone. Then he starts to videotape this odd meeting. A video of their unexpected act was posted on Instagram recently by two of the men dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Heidi Mittleider and Fred Krueger. The clip is currently doing rounds on social media. ‘Trick-or-Trip’: Kids Dress Up and Act as US President Joe Biden on Halloween 2023, Videos Go Viral.

Men Dressed as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leaves Pizza Delivery Person in Awe

A post shared by Heidi Mittleider (@she_redder)

