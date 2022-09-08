Asteroids and their movements past Earth have increased significantly as NASA monitored the rise in asteroid flybys, which has become a worrisome sign for scientists. Although their large size is enough to end life on Earth, the planet remains unharmed due to its safe distance from dangerous rocky objects. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently issued an alert about five asteroids that will pass the planet. Amongst them, the most recent of all is an aircraft-sized asteroid that will cross the Earth on September 9, 2022. Called Asteroid 2022 QB22, the celestial object is expected to miss Earth as it chases by at a staggering speed. According to NASA, more than seven asteroids have rushed across the Earth since early September, and the rising numbers signal to follow suit in the entire month. With that, take a look at the following five asteroids that have been approaching the Earth in recent times.

Which Asteroid Will Pass by Earth Today?

NASA reported that Asteroid 2022 QB22 would simply pass the Earth on September 9, Friday, at a distance of approximately 5.4 million kilometres as it flies at the speed of 63,000 kilometres per hour. Though scientists find it less hazardous as it is predicted to pass the planet safely, its close proximity to the planet's surface has aroused tension among scientific bodies. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Its First Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Our Solar System; View Tweet

Next Five Asteroids Approaching Earth and Their Close Proximity With the Planet

The humongous asteroid (Asteroid 2022 GB22) comes after the Asteroid 2022 RR1, which passed by the Earth around September 7. Meanwhile, NASA has also predicted two aeroplane-sized asteroids to skim past the Earth on September 11. While one is called Asteroid 2022 RE, the other is named Asteroid 2022 QF2. Below, get the list of the next five asteroids likely to pass by the Earth and their close proximity to the planet. Geomagnetic Storm Hits Earth: What Does It Mean And What Are Its Effects? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Asteroid 2022 GB22 on September 9, 2022; Distance from Earth - 5,440,000 kilometres. Asteroid 2022 RE on September 11, 2022; Distance from Earth - 2,290,000 kilometres Asteroid 2022 QF2 on September 11, 2022; Distance from Earth - 7,310,000 kilometres. Asteroid 2022 RJ2 on September 12, 2022; Distance from Earth - 1,170,000 kilometres. Asteroid 2008 RW on September 12, 2022; Distance from Earth - 6,700,000 kilometres

Most of these asteroids are regarded as potentially dangerous due to their relative nearness while passing through the Earth. To ensure safety from such celestial occurrences, NASA started a mission called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test or simply DART, to install a method of planetary defence against near-Earth objects.

