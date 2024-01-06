New York, January 6: One of the numerous teenagers who boarded infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private jet to his 'Paedophile Island' was a top Russian model who later committed suicide, according to Epstein files, whose hundreds of pages of court records were recently made public. In 2008, almost two years after she was reported to have boarded Epstein's 'Lolita Express' plane and accompanied him to his private island in the Virgin Islands in the United States, where he was known to sexually abuse young girls, Ruslana Korshunova jumped from the ninth-floor balcony of her opulent Wall Street apartment in New York. Jeffrey Epstein Documents Reveal Prince Andrew Allegedly Had Orgy With Underaged Girls on Epstein Island.

According to flight logs, Korshunova, a model who has modelled for high-end labels and designers like Marc Jacobs, DKNY, and Vera Wang, was only eighteen when she boarded the private jet of the convicted paedophile who had been found guilty on June 7, 2006.

It was only a few weeks before Epstein's arrest when the trip occurred. Epstein's personal chef, bodyguard, and assistant travelled with him on the plane. On the aircraft was another lady, subsequently identified as Stephanie Tidwell, a former UFC fighter. However, what transpired once they arrived on the island, where Epstein was rumoured to have sex parties with celebrities, remains unknown.

About Ruslana Korshunova

After her death, Kurshunova's ex-boyfriend told The New York Post that the 20-year-old, who was dubbed "The Russian Rapunzel" for her long, flowing hair and was considered the next great thing in modelling, was dealing with "problems" that she frequently kept "bottled up." Bill Gates Alleged Extramarital Affair With Mila Antonova: Jeffrey Epstein Threatened To Expose Microsoft Co-Founder’s Alleged Affair With Russian Bridge Player, Says Report.

She left notes before she passed away, discussing her love life's difficulties and how much she missed her family and home. Her ex-boyfriend said that she was having trouble juggling her personal and professional lives and had lost a significant amount of weight just a month before she passed away. He stated, "I think she just gave up," adding that the girl had confided in her manager that "she didn't know what to do with her life."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).