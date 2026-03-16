‘Why Are You Wearing Shorts?’ Elderly Woman Stops Influencer Shriyanshi Mid-Shoot in Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru, March 16: A viral video from Bengaluru showing influencer Shriyanshi being confronted by an elderly woman over her outfit has sparked a heated debate online about moral policing in public spaces.

The clip, which has already crossed 1.4 million views, shows influencer Shriyanshi posing for photos on a city street when an elderly woman suddenly approaches her and begins scolding her for the clothes she is wearing. The video was originally shared on Shriyanshi’s Instagram account before it was later removed. Bengaluru Moral Policing: Influencer Shriyanshi Confronted by Elderly Woman Over ‘Short Clothes’ in Now-Deleted Viral Video (Watch).

According to the video, Shriyanshi had stepped out to shoot photos in natural sunlight when the unexpected confrontation occurred. The elderly woman, dressed in a saree and speaking in a local language, appeared visibly upset and lectured the influencer about her outfit while she was preparing to film. Kirti Patel Viral Video: Influencer Faces Backlash After Taking Dip at Junagadh Mrugi Kund Alongside Naga Sadhus.

Influencer Shriyanshi Confronted on Street Over Her Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In Out Bengaluru | Exploring Bengaluru (@inoutbengaluru)

Instead of arguing, Shriyanshi is seen repeatedly apologising and trying to calm the situation to avoid further escalation. Her composed reaction during the exchange has been widely discussed on social media.

Reports suggest Shriyanshi, a model who frequently travels between Delhi and Bengaluru, was wearing a white top, black shorts and furry boots while filming a video about the stress of living in Bengaluru. The elderly woman reportedly told her that women should wear churidars or trousers instead of shorts, adding that she had no personal issue with the influencer but objected to her clothing.

Since going viral, the video has triggered mixed reactions online. Many users criticised the incident as moral policing, arguing that people should have the freedom to wear what they choose. Others praised Shriyanshi for staying calm and handling the situation with maturity.

The incident has once again brought attention to the ongoing debate around women’s clothing choices and public judgement in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).