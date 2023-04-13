A famously dangerous sex technique caused an Indonesian man to fracture his penis, necessitating emergency surgery and leaving him with an 'eggplant' phallus. The journal Urology Case Reports just released a report outlining the recent information. The unidentified 37-year-old guy was reportedly having sex in the "reverse cowgirl" position when the lady is on top and facing away from her partner when the bizarre event reportedly happened.

This is the "world's most dangerous" pleasure stance, according to TikTok physician Dr. Karan Raj, and it causes 50% of fractures. Then, lo and behold, the man had "pain, discomfort and an immediate loss of erection" after hearing a loud cracking sound out of the blue. The patient's boudoir mishap resulted in bleeding from the tip of his penis, leaving him unable to urinate. When the terrified man realised things had gone terribly wrong, he reportedly went to the General Hospital of West Nusa Tenggara Province. Penile Fracture: Is It Possible To Break Your Penis? Read Causes, Symptoms and Treatment.

According to the study, by that point, his penis had enlarged and become a deep purple colour, a condition recognised in medicine as "eggplant deformity," which is a telltale symptom of a break. The term "fracture" refers to a tear in the tunica albuginea, the tissue that enables the penis to expand and stand upright, even though the penis is technically boneless.

A further examination determined the patient had a ruptured penile tissue and a "wide and deep fracture to the penis."

The poor man had previously passed plasma because of a significant hematoma, which is a damage to the blood vessel wall that causes blood to leak out into the surrounding tissue. The erect penis buckles after striking the "perineum or pubic bone firmly during vigorous sexual activity," according to the study's authors, causing such phallic fractures. British Man Breaks Penis Vertically During Sex, Becomes First to Sustain Odd Injury.

According to a video PSA by Rajan, reverse cowgirl is a particularly dangerous position because a man's penis can escape and be crushed by his partner's pubic bone during irregular thrusting.

According to the study, it can also be brought on by masturbation and even turning over in bed at an odd position. Fortunately, the patient's damaged member could be fixed by doctors without any problems, and they then stitched up his urethra and bandaged the wound.

According to reports, a wild UK man accidentally snapped his penis lengthwise during a disastrous session in the sack, making medical — and sexual — history. Man fractures penis during sex and misses the target, making medical history.

After that, they performed an "artificial erection test" to make sure there was no leaking or unusual "penis curvature." Both complications were absent in the patient's member. However, it remained blue three days after the bandages were taken off.

The man was then given a catheter, a tube that is put into the bladder to help with urine circulation, and was allowed to leave the hospital. He had no issues getting an erection or passing urine, and physicians found his penis to be "in good shape" at a follow-up visit a few weeks later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).