Woman Posts Selfie That Accidently Features Her Boyfriend Wiping His Butt in the Background!

Woman Shares Selfie Without Noticing Boyfriend Wiping Butt In Mirror

When you have your OOTD in check, your hair looking bomb and makeup on point, all signs in the universe point at taking a cute selfie to post on Instagram. But always check for the background! LOL. Shannon Butt, from Nailsworth, Gloucestershire missed out the background in her picture that captured his boyfriend wiping his butt and it is now going viral on social media. Yes, the mirror selfie featuring her boyfriend's butt in yet another mirror that was placed in the opposite of this one reflected Henry wiping carefreely without any idea of what's in store for him. He may have never thought that his butt would become Twitter famous in the next few hours. Old Divorce Selfie of Man Smiling Resurfaces Online, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes Using Wife's Confounded Expression.

Without realising the 22-year-old woman let the image on social media for three hours and it was enough to cause a stir. Soon Shannon became aware of her mistake and deleted the post but once she sends the picture to her friends she realised it was way too funny to not be on social media. Butt posted the butt-featuring legendary selfie of her's on Twitter and it blew up! The tweet has since received 129.3K likes and over 10k retweets. Butt posted the image up on Twitter with a caption, "As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x". View Pic:

As if I had this photo up on my insta for 37 minutes before noticing that my boyfriend is literally WIPING HIS ARSE in the mirror behind me, sound asf x pic.twitter.com/kHhUF5wvR6 — Shannon (@ShanRose14) May 26, 2020

Here are some of the reactions the picture received:

😂😂😂 where the tissue😫 I didn’t even notice 😂😂 — Jassy 📸 (@PazzoBelloVita) May 27, 2020

Good to know my future brother in law only pulls his boxers down to just below where he shits from, finishes shitting and turns to face the wall before standing up and wiping without toilet roll. Can’t get more normal than that. — Ben Williams-Butt (@benwilliamsbutt) May 27, 2020

Why is he stood up? What kind of person does that?! — Karl (@thekarlscott) May 26, 2020

Fixed it properly for you hun x pic.twitter.com/4mXll1mhPF — Ben Williams-Butt (@benwilliamsbutt) May 27, 2020

She had asked her boyfriend Henry's permission before she posted the picture on Twitter again, he agreed that it was hilarious too and rightly so because it received 70,000 likes in just one day!