New clothes are expected to bring in happiness not burns on the skin, but Adara Graham, a Pretty Little Thing shopper, unfortunately, had to go through with the latter. Adara took to Twitter to share pictures of her boobs and the dress she bought from PLT claiming that she was left with horrific "burns" on her breasts after wearing one of their tops. She said that the popular online retailer's low cut black and white blouse had 'rusty' metal loops that caused burns on her skin giving her painful blisters so much so that she needed "medical attention" after wearing the top just once.

Adara had bought a Zebra-print top from the online fashion retailer for £15 and she advised others to be careful. She said: “Anyone buying from ‪PLT, please be wary of buying tops with metal loops on them. This was my first time wearing it, and the metal loops look as if they have gone rusty and burnt through my skin causing my chest to blister and be in a lot of pain.” View pics of the dress, her burns and even the rusted metal loops shared by Adara Graham:

Anyone buying from @OfficialPLT please be wary of buying tops with metal loops on them, this was my first time wearing it, and the metal loops look as if they have gone rusty and burnt through my skin causing my chest to blister and be in a lot of pain😕‼️ pic.twitter.com/e37qZmSp0i — 𝐀 𝐃 𝐀 𝐑 𝐀 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 (@adara_graham21) July 13, 2020

She further added that she was seeking medical advice over fears the burns may become infected. Adara, of Cleethorpes, Lincs added her Twitter posts: “Now having to seek medical attention ‪PLT, looking like it’s gonna become infected.” Here's the tweet:

Now having to seek medical attention @OfficialPLT, looking like it’s gonna become infected pic.twitter.com/5oaiDNKOqz — 𝐀 𝐃 𝐀 𝐑 𝐀 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 (@adara_graham21) July 13, 2020

Here Are Some Other Pics:

Don’t look at the pics if you’re easily offended😂 pic.twitter.com/wNpB2OnjT3 — 𝐀 𝐃 𝐀 𝐑 𝐀 𝐆 𝐑 𝐀 𝐇 𝐀 𝐌 (@adara_graham21) July 13, 2020

The post received more than around 20K retweets and comments with over 41.4K likes. Netizens are both shocked and infuriated with these pictures and want PLT to take responsibility for this. "Omg hope it’s gets better ASAP and you get your money cause this is awful", a comment read. Another said, “I work on a food production site and see some acids do less than this.” “That’s disgusting! ‪PLT, are you going to do anything about this?”, said another angry netizen. PLT has replied to Adara’s tweet with apologies. PLT's owner company is currently under fire for low wage and exploitation accusation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).