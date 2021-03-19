What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear about frogs? Rainfall or colours? Or the croak? There are surely a lot of things you already know about the close member of amphibians. They are found to be the predators and are playing a vital role in maintaining the environment throughout its lifetime. However, there are some interesting things which will blow your mind! On the celebration of World Frog Day 2021, we bring you seven interesting things about these four-legged hoppers you have never heard about! For instance, did you know frogs don’t drink water with their mouth, but skin? How? We will explain more in these World Frog Day 2021 fun facts.

1. Frogs have roamed the Earth for more than 200 million years, at least as long as the dinosaurs.

2. Frogs come in all sorts of colours. The colourful skink of many tropical frogs acts as a warning to predators that these frogs are poisonous.

3. How to differ between a male and female frog? The answer lies in a frog’s ear, called a tympanum, located just behind the eye. If the tympanum is larger than the frog’s eye, it is male; if smaller, it is female!

4. Even frogs shed their skin! Most frogs moult once a week, but some may do it every day. Once the old skin has been pulled off, the frog usually eats it.

5. You must be aware that each frog species has a distinct croak! In fact, male frogs use croaking to attract females. They have vocal sacs, which fill with air and amplify the sound up to a mile away.

6. Frogs don’t drink water with their mouths, but keep themselves hydrated through their skin. Frogs have permeable skin, meaning, liquids and gases can pass through them. That’s how they can ‘drink’ the water through their skin. But it risks them from absorbing whatever pollutions are in the water and air.

7. Frogs have excellent night vision and are very sensitive to movement. The bulging eyes of most frogs allow them to see in front, to the sides and partially behind them.

Frogs truly have so many fascinating qualities! Celebrate these four-legged hoppers on World Frog Day.

