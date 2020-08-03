Sanskrit is a language that is associated with the ancient world when civilisations were in the nascent stage. It is also considered as the building block of the religion of Hinduism with a majority of texts in Sanskrit. Since Sanskrit has been around for thousands of years, it has led to the development of several other languages. India considers Sanskrit as part of its heritage, and in order to promote the language, it decided to celebrate World Sanskrit Day. It is an annual event that takes place on Shraavanapoornima, the Purnima day of the Shravana month in the Hindu calendar. This year it is slated for August 03, 2020 observance. World Sanskrit Day 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Sanskrit Diwas.

On World Sanskrit Day, we take a look at some facts about the language.

Sanskrit is also known as Samskrutham and is considered the oldest language in the world with its origin dating back to 700 BC. Sanskrit is unique as it has the power to communicate more words using the minimum amount of words. It is the language with a vast majority of synonyms with a word such as "love" having 96 synonyms and "elephant", a whopping 100. Sanskrit is known for increasing concentration and aid in speech therapy. The 6th and 7th generation computers that are coming up in the near future have their algorithms based on the language of Sanskrit. Since Sanskrit makes use of 49 different types of sounds, each and every word sounds distinct. Mattur, a village in Karnataka, has its native speak only Sanskrit. The record for the highest number of vocabularies for a language is with Sanskrit. Germany and USA have several universities which have Sanskrit as a major and demand for learning the language has been growing steadily. NASA states that Sanskrit is the only unambiguous language in the world – which means there is only one interpretation of it.

It is important to learn Sanskrit in order to understand our past civilisation well and appreciate it.

