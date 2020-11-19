World Toilet Day is observed on November 19 to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. While it is a matter of necessity for some, for others it is a luxury item. Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without "safely managed sanitation" and around 673 million people practise open defecation. As the day tries to raise awareness about the importance of having a toilet at home, we take a look at some of the most luxurious toilets in the world. From gold seated ones, to the ones fitted with the latest technology, we bring to you five luxurious toilets across countries. World Toilet Day 2020: From Scented Candles to Plants, Ways to Decorate Bathroom and Ensure a Pleasant Washroom Experience (Watch Videos)

You can not simply wonder at the cost but maybe inspire yourself for something extravagant at your home. Some of the settings would make you wonder if at all they are toilet or the living area with a view at a hotel. From fancy plants in pots, striking bathroom decor, eye-catching accessories and a lot more. What Is the Purpose of World Toilet Day? What Is World Sanitation Day? Top FAQs on This International Observance.

“Dagobert” Wooden Toilet Throne by Herbeau at $14,123

"Dagobert” Wooden Toilet Throne by Herbeau, $14,123 pic.twitter.com/lsEZIIuY1t — Send A Dollar (@sendadollar100) September 23, 2016

Named after King Dagobert, the last ruler of the Merovingian dynasty in 8th Century France. It is five-foot-tall and looks more like a luxurious chair or a throne.

Moon River Art Park Toilet, $750,000

Moon River Art Park Toilet, $750,000 pic.twitter.com/8F2Zqf4wwD — Send A Dollar (@sendadollar100) September 23, 2016

Shanghai’s famous Moon River Art Park has a toilet worth $750,000. Being a tourist spot it is free to use and you just have to pay an entrance fee to the park.

Hang Fung Gold Toilet, $5 Million

This golden toilet is one of the most expensive toilets in the world, worth over $5 million! The Hang Fung Golden Toilet is owned by The Hang Fung Gold Technology Group and located in their demonstration washroom called "The Hall of Gold." #TriviaTuesday #PlumbingFacts pic.twitter.com/4wQrSgbTKT — The Plumbing Works (@PAPlumbingWorks) November 27, 2018

Made of gold, this toilet is kept in a demonstration washroom called 'The Hall of Gold'. Owned by Hang Fung Gold Technology Group, it is only available for public viewing.

International Space Station Toilet, $19 Million

The most expensive toilet is not on Earth, but in the space. It was built and launched by Russia for the International Space Station in November 2008. It features leg braces to help astronauts properly positioned while sitting on it.

Sun-Mar Excel Non-Electric Self-Contained Composting Toilet, $1,500

This toilet can convert waste into fertilising soil for use in the garden. It doesn’t use water, so if you are a nature-friendly person, then here's something perfect for you.

IntiMist, $450 For Seat

This seat can be fitted in any regular toilet. It comes along with warm water, a warm air blow dryer and a heated seat.

World Toilet holds a lot of importance as it promotes proper sanitation, which a lot of people lack in today's time. It is also important to have sustainable sanitation systems which reuse waste to boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.

