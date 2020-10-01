Happy World Vegetarian Day! Observed every year on October 1, it is promotes the vegetarian lifestyle of living. It brings awareness to the ethical, environmental, health, and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. World Vegetarian Day initiates the month of October as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which ends with November 1 which is observed as the World Vegan Day. Whichever lifestyle you follow, you have always encountered the share of jokes and memes that are passed along. For a vegetarian person, its always about the paneer or cottage cheese. If you are tired of these jokes, then we cannot help it. But on this day, you can surely send a few common jokes and memes which you and your vegetarian fam can relate. From Paneer Paratha to Rajma Masala, 5 Vegetarian Dishes You Must Eat For Muscle Development And Weight Loss (Watch Videos).
Vegetarian Day has been marked since the 1970s. The idea to have such a celebration was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. This day is all about starting an awareness about vegetarian lifestyle and its benefits, thus promoting it among others. Paneer is a very common dish prefered by vegetarians and the memes also target the same. Check out some funny memes and jokes about vegetarians.
Vegetarians Can you Relate?
View this post on Instagram
Hahaha!
View this post on Instagram
Paneer Hi Paneer
View this post on Instagram
Impressive
View this post on Instagram
Palak Paneer is a Scam
View this post on Instagram
Oh Yes!
View this post on Instagram
All of It
View this post on Instagram
I am an Apple!
View this post on Instagram
These are some of the jokes that vegetarians can totally relate to. Even if you are not a vegetarian you can definitely share them today with your friends who are spread a few laughs. Happy World Vegetarian Day 2020!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).