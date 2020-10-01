Happy World Vegetarian Day! Observed every year on October 1, it is promotes the vegetarian lifestyle of living. It brings awareness to the ethical, environmental, health, and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. World Vegetarian Day initiates the month of October as Vegetarian Awareness Month, which ends with November 1 which is observed as the World Vegan Day. Whichever lifestyle you follow, you have always encountered the share of jokes and memes that are passed along. For a vegetarian person, its always about the paneer or cottage cheese. If you are tired of these jokes, then we cannot help it. But on this day, you can surely send a few common jokes and memes which you and your vegetarian fam can relate. From Paneer Paratha to Rajma Masala, 5 Vegetarian Dishes You Must Eat For Muscle Development And Weight Loss (Watch Videos).

Vegetarian Day has been marked since the 1970s. The idea to have such a celebration was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. This day is all about starting an awareness about vegetarian lifestyle and its benefits, thus promoting it among others. Paneer is a very common dish prefered by vegetarians and the memes also target the same. Check out some funny memes and jokes about vegetarians.

Vegetarians Can you Relate?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarthak Sharma (@sarty_mcfly) on Dec 15, 2019 at 10:08am PST

Hahaha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memer (@memee_bazarr) on Sep 27, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

Paneer Hi Paneer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khandni_sarcastic (@khandani_sarcastic) on Nov 9, 2019 at 7:52pm PST

Impressive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by plant based memes (@meatless.memes) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

Palak Paneer is a Scam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny Fufa (@funnyfufa) on Sep 21, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

Oh Yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stolenMemes (@stolenmemes_k) on Jul 15, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

All of It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVANA | Lifestyle (@lifeof_ivana) on Oct 9, 2016 at 8:27pm PDT

I am an Apple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friendly Local Meme Dealer (@cream.ur.tartar) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:30pm PDT

These are some of the jokes that vegetarians can totally relate to. Even if you are not a vegetarian you can definitely share them today with your friends who are spread a few laughs. Happy World Vegetarian Day 2020!

