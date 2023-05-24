Who doesn't know about Kayla Simmons, who is regarded as the "sexiest volleyball player in the world"? However, she recently was about to give her many fans a lot more than they had anticipated via a major wardrobe malfunction. In her most recent Instagram post, Kayla Simmons bravely took a chance, and fans couldn't be happier. The so-called "sexiest volleyball player in the world" is unconcerned about a potential wardrobe malfunction. When it comes to flaunting her figure, Simmons, a former college volleyball player for Marshall University, isn't shy about donning dangerously tight bikinis or jaw-droppingly low crop tops.

She did, however, somewhat control her own destiny with her most recent post, even by her extremely bawdy standards. Simmons was dressed in a long, baggy-fitting white shirt, tan boots, and white tennis socks. It seemed like she was going commando.

Thankfully, her shirt's modest length prevented her from sharing anything more private with her massive Instagram followers. The selfie was unquestionably different from the usual photos and selfies she posts for her fans. She typically makes sure that one of the main focal points in every photograph is her breasts. She has frequently been asked about her chest, including whether or not those areas have received cosmetic surgery and what it was like to try to play volleyball with those.

World’s sexiest volleyball star Kayla Simmons almost bursts out of bra in cheeky ‘dinner fit’ Instagram post - https://t.co/5ml3XUfKx6 pic.twitter.com/JKZASCz7ls — THELAPDROP (@thelapdrop) May 21, 2023

The super famous Kayla Simmons, 'sexiest volleyball star' of the world, recently also shared a sexy photo showing her ample assets in a white bikini top. Kayla Simmons has always dazzled her admirers; that is, of course, the reason the stunning volleyball player has amassed over 883,000 Instagram fans and has been dubbed the sexiest volleyball player in the world.

Kayla Simmons (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She has, as you might assume, grown rather weary of the first query and keeps repeating that she is "all-natural" and "zero silicone." When her volleyball days are brought up in the same sentence as her breasts, she tends to smile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).