You may be stuck with your basic 9-5 job, fighting tooth and nail for the frugal CTC but here are people making major money with their massive but and boobs via XXX platform OnlyFans. A plus-size model who makes good money off of her curves is going viral for making big bucks. Steph Oshiri, 28, claims that since abandoning her work as a cosmetic artist, she is now earning $45,000 per month by displaying her natural figure on OnlyFans. The Canadian model claims to be 220 pounds, has 36DDD breasts, a bottom measurement of 55 inches, and a waist measurement of 35 inches. She signed up for the website in 2020 and apparently earned $2,000 to $3,000 per month without ever revealing her identity. She finally admitted who she was, and as a result of her luscious figure, her income soared.

While many people visit Oshiri's page to admire her, others make vile comments about her sensual photographs and videos. They troll her for her weight. Oshiri's newfound career has been successful. She considers it "amusing" that although while the masturbation haters who frequent her page are probably also pornographic users, they continue to advise her to "get a real job."

"I’ve always had a knack for social media and building a following online, paired with my sexual curiosity, confidence, and assets I knew I’d be able to earn big! I knew once I did [went faceless] my income would double or triple," Oshiri said to New York Post.

Message to The Haters

Oshiri is prepared for her next professional milestone despite the obstacles she faces. Oshiri not only has a well-liked OnlyFans page but also routinely goes viral on other social media and has 90,000 TikTok followers. On TikTok, Oshiri has a large following of admirers who adore her confidence and figure. There are many unusual XXX content creators. Just recently, the well-known "all-natural" XXX OnlyFans model who believes in her "natural scent" and body hair, had apparently lowered her pricing due to the ongoing dilemma of rising living expenses. The shocking revelation is that her salary has decreased by about $15,000 since last year. Also, a former barista recently disclosed how she makes a six-figure wage at the age of just 20 and the key to it is that she doesn't shave her underarms. Shocking isn't it?

If you don't already know what OnlyFans is, know that it is a XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

