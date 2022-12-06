FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is turning up to be more controversial than once imagined. It is widely known that Qatar follows narrow-minded, conservative rules and doesn't allow women to wear what they want. It was requested by Qatar authorities that women fans don't violate the clothing rules and dress up according to conservative rules, BUT on social media, a member of XXX OnlyFans was seen wearing revealing attire. She was, however, warned that her attire for the World Cup in Qatar might result in her something as extreme as execution. XXX OnlyFans star Astrid Wett has been tweeting updates and cheering on the Three Lions throughout the competition. She attended Argentina vs Australia game on Saturday, 3 December, wearing short black denim shorts, an open shirt, and a bikini top. Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Wears Bra to Qatar Stadium! 'Sexiest Fan' Shares Photo of Qatari Fans ‘Admiring’ Her During FIFA World Cup 2022.

She captioned the image with "What a game," and the tweet received more than 4,000 likes. However, several commenters said the clothing was inappropriate for the nation. One person sent a GIF which read "VAR Execution", while another said: "Astrid here is Qatar not England." And another Twitter user wrote: "Cover yourself up, respect another country rules and culture."

Astrid proudly wore the England jersey while she watched yesterday (Sunday, December 4)'s first-round match between England and Senegal. With a 3-0 victory, England advanced to Saturday's nerve-wracking quarterfinal against France (10 December). In the 38th minute, Jordan Henderson scored the game's first goal, and England added another goal with the last kick of the first half. Harry Kane, the winner of the 2018 Golden Boot, scored his first goal in Qatar after Jude Bellingham's stunning breakaway led to Phil Foden's assist. This made Kane the team's eighth different goal scorer.

What a photo 🤩 I love my country so much pic.twitter.com/daGkaNDGqO — Astrid Wett (@AstridWett) December 5, 2022

