XXX OnlyFans star, Bella Thorne's engagement party is all over social media. Netizens cannot stop talking about her look in a sultry red evening gown with a dramatically high slit that leaves very little for the imagination. As she stepped out with her fiance Benjamin Mascolo to celebrate her love at her engagement party held at No Vacancy in Los Angeles, fans couldn't take eyes off her. The 23-year-old Shake It Up vet got engaged to Italian singer-songwriter Benjamin Mascolo after two years of dating, and they continued to toast to the future with an extravagant party on Saturday evening.

The Pornhub director and OnlyFans star entertainer donned a custom diamond and pearl necklace that said 'Ben' and the pair — who spent some of the quarantine apart on account of travel restrictions to and from Italy — posed for some loved up snaps. Bella rocked red from head to toe as she stepped out in a plunging off-the-shoulder evening gown with a dramatic slit up the leg. And she continued to lean into the monochromatic look with a pair of red satin pumps with bow detail on the back before changing into another all-red look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

The sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Currently, Thorne is busy minting money from OnlyFans. The XXX site has its usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. The XXX platform is known to allow you to share explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).