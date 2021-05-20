XXX OnlyFans Star Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau fued has been going on from a very long time ever since they broke up as lovers. Tana Mongeau has challenged her ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne to a boxing match while filming live at the YouTubers vs TikTokers press conference and fans are blown! Just recently Bella Thorne had made a song "Stupid F**king B***h" in December 2020 taking a dig that Tana to which she also received a reply from ger ex-lover. However, now that Bella Thorne who has also won award for directing for Pornhub.com is marrying , is being challenged for a wrestling match. Tana and Thorne began dating in 2017 BUT their breakup went downhill for various reasons. Now that they are happy individually in their own relationships, they still leave no reason to take a dig at each other. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

A series of drama has taken place between the two leading to very public attacks across social media including TikTok and Twitter. BUT looks like Tana in no mood to give up. Tana Mongeau offered her challenge while filming the press conference for the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing match live on her Instagram where Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall squared up to each other ahead of June 12. Tana turned towards the camera and said "Bella Thorne, if you’re watching this, fight me," before turning her attention to Austin and Bryce.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Tana Mongeau reacts to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into fight. Tana also challenges Bella Thorne to a fight. pic.twitter.com/yIWrYgPnwt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tana mongeau (@tanamongeau)

currently Thorne is busy minting money from OnlyFans. The XXX site has its usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. The XXX platform is known to allow you to share explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. But in fact, OnlyFans has been credited for giving more independence to the sex workers and entrepreneur-like authority for them to earn money. Bella Thorne was recently involved in a major OnlyFans' sex workers controversy. A feud between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans took over social media recently after OnlyFans' decided on changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

The XXX website received a lot of flak because of the Bella Thorne controversy after sex workers on OnlyFans were furious with her massive debut on the platform. They linked OnlyFans' decision of changing its payment policies--that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user-- with her debut. Bella Thorne was being blamed left, right and centre because the XXX workers believed the changes only came in after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

