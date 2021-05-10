XXX OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie has always found a way to be on the headlines. Either it is the praises about her rapping career or criticism about her joining the X-rated website OnlyFans at the age of 18. However, she has finally given it back to the trolls. Formerly known as Danielle Bregoli, she has lashed out at her critics after she made $1 million during her first six hours modeling for OnlyFans, TMZ reports. They called her too young to bear all on OnlyFans. Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, says those haters are just jealous. OnlyFans allows content creators to charge fans subscription fees to see them engage in sexually explicit acts — a gravy train that Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) was only too thrilled to get in on once she turned 18.

She’s charging $24 per month to access her content, and apparently received an explosive amount of sign-ups as soon as she launched her page. Bregoli turned 18 on March 26 — just one week before launching her account. Her 18th birthday Instagram post was flooded with comments asking when she’d join OnlyFans. Her rush to get on the platform and the comments encouraging her to do so have been a major source of backlash.

The sexy OnlyFans queen found herself in major controversies with sex workers on OnlyFans. After the subscription-based XXX website decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user, people blamed Bella Thorne because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

