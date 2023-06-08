OnlyFans seems to be laying the ground for many XXX adult stars' future money-wise. Even though this massive moolah comes with a lot of controversies and judgements but as the saying somewhat goes..."It is always better to cry in a Mercedes..." Elle Brooke shares the same thoughts. She doesn't seem to give a damn if her fictitious children don't enjoy her XXX OnlyFans stuff. In addition to being one of the most well-liked XXX ladies online, Brooke has some potential as a future boxing star. However, the former genuinely commands most of her resources and attention, not the latter. OnlyFans Boxer Elle Brooke Tries To Kiss Her Opponent During Faceoff, All the Drama You Need To Know!

She recently had a TV interview with Piers Morgan that has been the talk of the town ever since. He once questioned why she would abandon her aspirations of becoming a lawyer in favour of being a "online stripper." "Way worse than an online stripper. Way worse. Online strippers, you know, get naked. I do things that are way more grotesque than that…Pornography. Anything, but it's all within what I want to do, and I absolutely love it. And I’m really good at it," Brooke pushed back immediately when deemed simply a stripper.

In the same interview, Morgan pressed her asking, "What would she tell her future children?" At the age of 25, Elle Brooke is childless at the moment. When Morgan questioned Brooke about what she'll tell her children when they inquire as to why she didn't pursue a legal career, Brooke replied, "They can cry in a Ferrari." The slightly amusing and slightly awkward exchange is shown in the video below. Simply put, that television moment was amazing. There isn't any other way to put it. The entire conversation was amazing. Check out:

Piers Morgan asks OnlyFans influencer Elle Brooke whether she worries her future children might see her racy content online one day. Elle: "They can cry in a Ferrari."@ellebrookeuk | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/jqhLDRYFNB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 6, 2023

Watch Video of Elle Brooks on Piers Morgan Interview

The line "cry in a Ferrari" was said by Brooke without any hesitation. Is it a little strange to talk about imaginary children and Elle Brooke's XXX OnlyFans content? To her credit, Brooke steadfastly refused to give in. She returned the blow right away. Top earnings on XXX OnlyFans belong to Brooke. According to the Daily Star, 1% of XXX OnlyFans. That implies that she is almost certainly making millions of dollars in addition to her earnings from boxing.

