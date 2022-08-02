To be a XXX OnlyFans model and teacher at the same time might sound like living two absolutely different lives, simultaneously BUT Miguelina Fredes has been doing it for quite some time. However, only recently she had her XXX pics leaked on Instagram causing an uproar in the parents' community who are demanding for her to be fired. Miguelina who teaches the primary classes at the Superior Normal School No.30 in Argentina's Santa Fe province has found herself in hot water ever since some of her nude XXX pics were leaked on social media from her OnlyFans account. However, Miguelina Fredes has refused to leave her teaching position just because she also has a XXX OnlyFans account even though she has been dealing with an uproar from the parents of the kids about her other career choice.

Ever since the hullabaloo, the 28-year-old, mum-of-two has been on sick leave. These leaked XXX pics on Instagram are her barely wearing anything and therefore causing fury amongst people. Some of her pics are in an almost transparent piece of clothing whereas others are in a bikini top off with her elbow covering up her boobs. OnlyFans Armpit Hair Model Fenella Fox Makes Millions by Sharing Sexy Photos, Videos & Clips BUT in Real-Life Men Call Her ‘Dirty’ and ‘Disgusting’!

Miguelina told the Star "I do take sexy photos. If I sell them or not, that's my business" backing up her career choice and freedom to sell her XXX pics while she is not working as a teacher. One of the parents was quoted saying by the Star: "Let her do what she wants with her private life, but if she makes it public, it becomes incompatible with teaching. My eight-year-old daughter saw her on the first day of school and when she came back. In total, she was there for a week but she posts on social media every day."

OnlyFans' model career choices have not been in question for the first time. There have been cases where women using OnlyFans have been bullied. If you don't know what the XXX platform is, you must know that it doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! XXX platform OnlyFans revolutionizing the porn industry giving more power to the creators. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

