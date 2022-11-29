Ever since the XXX website OnlyFans has given porn creators more autonomy, people from different walks of life are joining the 18+ platform. There have been many incidents where women from other career paths like teaching, police department, and medical fields are either being forced out or are quitting on their own to join the XXX platform OnlyFans. According to reports, a London police officer who went by the moniker "Officer Naughty" and created a XXX OnlyFans account to share her naughty internet images and videos has left the Met.

The cop, also known as Sam Helena online, had her XXX content uncovered, and the Metropolitan Police suspended her. The tattooed celebrity, who refers to herself as "Good Girl Gone Bad," had already received “words of advice” from chiefs in 2020 after she posted a provocative video on her TikTok account while wearing a chained police uniform. Free Nudes! Brazil Cop-Turned-XXX OnlyFans Star Tati Weg Promises To Send Nudes if Its Brazil vs Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

The video in question is still available on Tiktok and features a young woman dancing while dressed in a police uniform with the shirt sleeves pushed up to reveal a tattoo. On her Instagram profile, she is also shown in a half-naked photo. The officer apparently left after her superiors discovered her 97-post OnlyFans account.

Sam was suspended for the paid-for account, which had "INKED British Cop EDITION" as stated in the bio, reportedly bringing the force into discredit. She later resigned, however, according to The Sun, she might still be investigated by a misconduct panel.

A Met spokesman told the Daily Star: "We are aware of the account and the officer, who has tendered their resignation, has been suspended. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating."

Policewoman-Turned-Adult Star 'Officer Naughty'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤍 I N K E D • B A R B I E 🤍 (@inkedbarbie.official)

How It All Started

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤍 I N K E D • B A R B I E 🤍 (@inkedbarbie.official)

Here's What 'Officer Naughty' Is Up To

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤍 I N K E D • B A R B I E 🤍 (@inkedbarbie.official)

Watch Video of 'Officer Naughty'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤍 I N K E D • B A R B I E 🤍 (@inkedbarbie.official)

Recently, a teacher went a little rogue and got more than what she bargained for when students and staff at her school discovered the Arizona teacher recording XXX OnlyFans content with her spouse inside a classroom. Also, XXX OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired! Another teacher: Courtney Tillia turned into an OnlyFans XXX porn star and took over social media bringing up an unexpected opportunity.

If you know even a little bit about the XXX platform, you'll know that OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).