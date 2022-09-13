After seven days, the Twitch ban on streamer kimmikka has been lifted after she was discovered trying to engage in covert XXX sex during a live broadcast. On August 24, kimmikka was recorded having XXX sex realisations with an unidentified companion while she was responding to talk during a live broadcast. A quick ban followed the spread of a video of the incident on the Livestreamfails subreddit.Kimmikka went viral online after her XXX sexual intercourse video was live streamed on Twitch. She was banned by the American video live streaming service, only to unban it in 7 days. The site's decision to ban banned Twitch streamer Kimmikka after she was caught on camera having sex has admitted there was a "mistake." The live-streamed sex incident resulted in the account of the Peruvian player being suspended for seven days. Twitch executives apologised for what they believed to have been the inconvenience. Social media users couldn't believe Twitch had lifted the restriction.

The prohibition was not, however, permanent. Kimmikka assured esports journalist Jake Lucky that her suspension only lasted a week, and she gave former Twitch streamer Jidion further evidence in the form of the email Twitch issued to her. Seven days after the ban became public knowledge, kimmikka's channel has been unbanned, allowing her to resume Twitch streaming. Although no nudity or explicit body parts were seen onstream, many people in the streaming community anticipated a longer suspension. Given how grave Kimmikka's XXX acts were, they had anticipated that Twitch would increase her punishment to a permanent ban. Her channel has already begun to expand. After she was unbanned, her 231 follower count before the event more than doubled to 546.

Check Kimmikka's Message as She Returns to Twitch

Her 7 day ban is over 🥳🥳🤬🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/SLNAfh2X8Q — WiDion (@Jidion6) September 4, 2022

Recently, there has been developement on this platform. According to reports, Twitch will now allow partners to stream on YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms. Although partners cannot stream to bigger platforms like YouTube and Facebook simultaneously, they will be able to on mobile services like TikTok and Instagram Live.

