Delhi Metro has become more than just an amazing mode of communication for the people of our capital city. It has now turned into a moving red carpet for ghastly acts and the weirdest forms of expression of self. The frequency of incidents involving disgraceful behaviour in the Delhi Metro rides has seen a sharp surge recently. Right from fellatio act by a boy couple to a female passengers wearing barely anything to cover their modesty, we really can't figure if such acts are performed by people from a cult or it simply a series of co-incidents. These incidents not only make other passengers feel uncomfortable, but as observed, they also leave the police powerless and ineffectual. Let's take a look at the crazy incidents that have recently taken place in the Delhi Metro rides and left people considering other modes of communication:

Delhi Metro Girl In Bikini And Mini Skirt Goes Viral

A video of the woman sitting among other passengers with a rucksack on her lap is doing the rounds on social media. She stands up, exposing her clothing. She is pictured donning a bikini and a tight skirt (barely). Many people referred to her as the "Delhi metro girl" and remarked on her attire. Watch video:

No she is not @uorfi_https://t.co/PPrQYzgiU2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 31, 2023

Video of Woman Dancing on the Platform of the Delhi Metro

A new video of a woman dancing to a Bhojpuri song on a Delhi Metro platform has surfaced, days after a video of a woman riding on a Delhi Metro coach while wearing minimal clothing went viral on social media. A woman wearing a sari may be seen dancing on a Delhi Metro platform in the new footage. The woman, known only as Avnikarish, posted the footage on her Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avnikarish Avnikarish (@avnikarish)

Oral Sex Video in Delhi Metro

The most recent incident had two boys engaging in sexual activity, specifically blowjob close to a Delhi Metro coach's door. The boys who are blatantly engaged in the act don't appear to care that they are in a public setting with onlookers. However, a fellow passenger captured their behaviour on camera, and the video quickly went viral online. A journalist noted the incident on his Twitter account. Atul Krishnan shared the footage on Twitter in an effort to draw attention to the passengers' despicable behaviour.

What is happening in Delhi Metro ? Police must ensure strict action otherwise more video will surface pic.twitter.com/xnZrnSUkoD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) April 27, 2023

Guy Masturbates Inside Delhi Metro Viral Video

A man was caught on camera masturbating inside a compartment in Delhi Metro. The time and the exact location of the incident are unknown. Another commuter shot the video on his phone. In the video, the man could be seen jerking off while watching something on his phone, even though he was seated next to women. The disgusting clip of a man masturbating inside the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. Mumbai Shocker: Man Seen Masturbating on Busy Platform at Parel Railway Station, Woman Commuter Shares Video Demanding Action.

Guy Masturbates Inside Delhi Metro Viral Video:

Man Brushes Teeth Inside Delhi Metro Train

A little less sexually graphic, new video of a man brushing his teeth while travelling between compartments in a metro is going popular online, following the success of a woman's film in which she was seen wearing the barest minimum of clothing in the Delhi Metro. The video was uploaded to Instagram by Mohit Gauhar in November 2022, but it has recently grown in popularity with over a million views. Social media users' reactions have been divided, with some complimenting the man's bravado and others criticising his lack of good manners and hygiene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇮🇳मोहित गौहर 🇮🇳 (@mohitgauhar)

It is difficult to wrap our heads around this recent outburst of the disgusting act people are performing in Delhi Metro. However, we are hoping something is soon done to combat this craziness, making lives for people, especially the ones travelling with their family and friend, much easier.

