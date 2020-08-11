Let's be honest, Poonam Pandey's Instagram is porn for people who cannot afford Pornhub but it was all fun and games until she thought it was okay to ruin Tip Tip Barsa Paani, the OG monsoon for us! Yes, the song starring Akshay Kumar & Raveena Tandon has been completely ruined now that Poonam Pandey went all naked for a recent video she posted on her social media. Poonam Pandey single-handedly brought down the whole sensuousness of the song to downright sleaziness and as fans, we are disappointed! The iconic yellow saree that Raveena Tandon wore for this song has been ruined for us now that Poonam Pandey stripped down in it to bare her boobs and butt. 10 Seductive Pics and Videos of the Indian Bombshell to Make Your Day XXX-Tra HOT.

Although she didn't use the song "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" for this video called ‘RAINDANCE’ that she is launching on her website www.thepoonampandeyapp.com, but the yellow saree and umbrella give the vibes. Poonam Pandey gave the vibes a XXX tadka and now we cannot unsee it! She captioned the teaser video with, "‘RAINDANCE’ my Brand new video. Only on my website www.thepoonampandeyapp.com Link in my bio". Watch video:

The XXX-tra hot model-turned-actor is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Bombay. Sam recently shared the news via Instagram where he shared a pic with her now fiance saying "We finally did it!". Poonam Pandey was also in the news for being arrested with Sam after she was reportedly booked by the Mumbai Police for flouting the lockdown. They were reportedly going for a drive amid the lockdown when the police booked them and later the bombshell denied all accusations via a video on her Instagram page.

