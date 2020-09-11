Police are investigating an incident wherein a young boy drove a truck somewhere in Northern Ireland. The video which has gone viral shows the boy sitting in the driver's seat with his hands on the steering, driving the heavy vehicle. According to reports, the video was filmed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon. Looking at the video it seems that the boy was forced to drive the lorry as a man can be heard directing him. The eight-second video was uploaded on Snapchat from where it went viral. You can watch the video here. Boy Drives a Yellow Porsche Boxster in Indore to Get Punished by Security Guard for Violating Lockdown, Gives Clarification After Video Goes Viral.

A man directing the child can be heard shouting directions at him sitting on the passenger seat. He can be heard telling the boy to 'keep over' as he begins to veer into a slipway. The video looks like quite a dangerous stunt and at the same time, it is worrying for the child. The PSNI confirmed it was making inquiries into the incident.

A spokesman was quoted as saying, "We have received a report and are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making inquiries." The boy is so small that he has to sit on the edge of the sear to drive the truck. The moment he steers away looks quite dangerous as it could have led to an unfortunate accident. There are quite some videos of young boys driving trucks on social media platforms. Recently, an 11-year-old boy from Indianapolis was praised on social media for driving his ill grandmother home in a car.

