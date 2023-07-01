Mumbai, July 1: Jo Lindner, widely recognised as "Joesthetics" on social media, tragically passed away at the young age of 30 due to a sudden aneurysm. Following his untimely departure, the YouTube star and a renowned fitness influencer, hailing from Germany, was honoured with an outpouring of heartfelt tributes across various social media platforms from his fans and followers.

The Metro reported that the bodybuilder had made Thailand his home, where he documented his experiences and shared captivating videos about life in the country. With a subscriber count of 940,000, the German influencer delighted his audience with valuable workout tips and insights into his diet and even showcased his impressive shoe collection through engaging content on his YouTube channel. Jo has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram. Chinese Influencer Dies After Binge-Drinking Alcohol: Zhong Yuan Huang Ge Aka Brother Huang Passes Away After Binging Excessive Amounts of Baijiu During Viral 'PK' Challenge.

The heartbreaking news of his passing was confirmed by his girlfriend, Nicha, through an emotional Instagram post wherein she paid tribute to "the amazing and incredible person in this world." 'She took social media with a heartfelt note that read, "Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me .. than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it... until it too late. [sic]." Leena Nagwanshi Dies: 22-Year-Old Instagram Influencer From Chhattisgarh Allegedly Commits Suicide by Hanging; Police Launch Probe.

Nicha, also known as Immapeaches on Instagram, shared the heartbreaking details of Jo's passing. According to her post, Jo Lindner took his last breath in her arms. She revealed that he had been experiencing neck pain for three days before his untimely demise, which occurred on June 30, 2023.

