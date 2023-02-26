Trust the Indian YouTube diaspora to come up with the most bizarre ways to continue to grab people’s attention. After gaining unsolicited attention for having two wives, who are both pregnant at the same time, Indian YouTuber Armaan Malik is once again in news - this time for allegedly slapping both his pregnant wives on camera, editing the said video and posting it for views on social media. Don’t worry though, it is all allegedly a “prank”. The disturbing video, posted by one of Armaan Malik’s wives - Payal Malik - has obviously gone viral on social media. And the disturbing video is neither funny nor engaging - it is however extremely disturbing. Also, Indian singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is extremely enraged at sharing his name with this controversial YouTuber and finding his name dragged in disgusting incidents just like this one. But first, let's us know about this cringe "slapping" video.

The video, which captures an allegedly staged fight between the two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, shows Armaan entering the fight as a “mediator” and then suddenly, randomly slapping both his wives followed by the question “tameez nahi hai kya” (Where are your manners). The slap is also amplified with special sound effects, especially for the “pleasant?” viewing of the audience. And the dialogue of Tameez Nahi hai kya, right after physically assaulting his two pregnant wives, clearly is the cherry on top of this very weird attention-seeking cake.

Now, let us check out singer Armaan Malik's tweet on YouTuber Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep. The 27-year-old singer writes, "Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted."

Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted https://t.co/8MrDZt5870 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2023

Well, the YouTuber took to his YouTube channel to reply to the singer's "hate-filled" tweet. He can be heard saying, "Shayad is baat se controversy ho jaye. But hum apni jagah sahi hai. Ek naam se crore log hote hai. Agar apko lagta hai Maine apka naam se sun kar apna naam rkha. Toh apko bata data hoon mai 5 saal bada hoon apse. Ghar ke mere do naam the Sandeep or Armaan. Dusri baat ye buri lagi, ki koi insaan tweet krta or kehta hai mujhe is insaan se ghin aane lag gyi hai."

The “YouTuber” had recently planned a grand baby shower for both his wives and the emergence of this video after the celebration is what pushed it to virality. While the entire family reveals at the end of the video that it was all a prank, the point of the prank or the need to use violence as a joke continues to be a mystery. Whether the slap was planned and intentional, an Oscar-worthy act or something else - what most people can confirm it to be - is disturbing. In a time where the seriousness of domestic violence and violence against women needs to be discussed, the emergence and virality of these trends are sure to dilute the cause and only add to the struggles of victims across the country. As for his feud with the singer Armaan Malik, well, he can continue to sully "his" name with such bizarre acts!

