New Delhi, December 11: Palestine supporters are rallying for a boycott of Spanish clothing retailer Zara in response to its latest advertising campaign, titled "The Jacket." The campaign, part of Zara's Atelier series, features images of model Kristen McMenamy posing alongside mannequins with missing limbs against a backdrop of rubble, drawing parallels to the destruction and genocide in Gaza. The controversial aspect of the campaign lies in the perceived resemblance of the scenes to the destruction in Gaza, with some images displaying statues with missing limbs.

According to multiple reports, criticism has poured in from various quarters, including Melanie Elturk, CEO of fashion brand Haute Hijab, who described the images as "sick" and questioned the appropriateness of the campaign. Palestinian artist Hazem Harb called for a boycott, asserting that using death and destruction as a backdrop for fashion is both sinister and complicit. Instagram influencers Dr Noor Amra and Dr Hina Cheema criticised the deliberate connection to devastating images of Gaza, accusing Zara of being aware of the impact and intention behind the visuals. France Riots Video: Nike, Zara, Louis Vuitton Stores Looted in Paris as Unrest Escalates.

Zara Ad Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara)

Despite the mounting criticism, Zara has not responded to the controversy, and calls for a boycott are gaining momentum. This isn't the first time Zara has faced backlash related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, as a previous boycott was initiated in October when the franchise owner in Israel hosted a far-right political figure for an election campaign event. The controversy raises questions about the intersection of fashion, politics, and ethical considerations. Dylan Mulvaney, Nike & Bud Light Controversy Explained: From Netizens' Backlash to Brands Boycott, Everything You Need To Know.

Zara, founded in Spain in 1975, operates over 2,000 stores in more than 90 countries, including multiple outlets in the UAE. The company's response to this latest controversy remains awaited as supporters of Palestine intensify their call for a boycott of the fashion giant. The hashtag #BoycottZara is trending on social media platforms as users express their outrage over what they perceive as the inappropriate use of imagery related to a sensitive geopolitical issue.

