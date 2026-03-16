Chinese Actress Zhang Jingyi Carries Yellow ‘Plastic Bag’ at Beijing Film Festival, Netizens Spot INR 1.7 Lakh Balenciaga – Which Is Real?

Chinese actress Zhang Jingyi became the unexpected focal point of the Beijing International Film Festival after appearing on the red carpet with a plain yellow plastic bag. While the 26-year-old star looked elegant in a sleek black gown and minimal jewellery, it was her choice of accessory resembling a common grocery bag that ignited a viral debate across social media platforms. The choice has drawn comparisons to high-fashion "anti-luxury" trends, with many spectators questioning if the bag was a simple practical item or a statement piece from a luxury fashion house. Bengaluru Moral Policing: Influencer Shriyanshi Confronted by Elderly Woman Over ‘Short Clothes’ in Now-Deleted Viral Video (Watch)

Zhang Jingyi’s Yellow ‘Plastic Bag’ - See Post

Zhang Jingyi flexing a $1,790 Balenciaga bag... Meanwhile, the world: That's our grocery bag😅 pic.twitter.com/tYtWvZGz7s — Zîrî (@ZiriVibe2) March 13, 2026

A High-Fashion Satire or Everyday Practicality?

As photos of Zhang circulated online, fashion enthusiasts initially pointed out that the bag she carried closely resembled the controversial Balenciaga Trash Pouch, designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia for the brand’s Winter 2022 collection. The luxury accessory, intentionally made to look like a disposable garbage bag, retails for around USD 1,800 (approximately INR 1.7 lakh) and has often been cited as an example of the fashion house’s approach to turning everyday objects into high-end statement pieces. However, it was later clarified that Zhang was not carrying a Balenciaga bag. The plastic bag was reportedly a prop connected to her film, which she was promoting at the event, and was used as a playful nod to the movie rather than a luxury fashion accessory. The confusion nonetheless sparked widespread online debate about consumerism, luxury branding, and the irony often associated with high-fashion design.

Balenciaga Bag Goes Viral

The internet response was a mixture of amusement and disbelief, with many users unable to distinguish the high-fashion accessory from a standard shopping bag. One social media user quipped, “Zhang Jingyi flexing a USD 1,790 Balenciaga bag. Meanwhile, the world: That's our grocery bag.” The contrast between the prestigious film festival setting and the "trash bag" aesthetic led to a surge in memes. Some fans defended the actress, suggesting she might have simply been carrying her personal belongings or a snack, while others praised her for making a "playful and daring" fashion statement that challenged red-carpet norms. Haunted House Viral Video Link Real or Fake? Is It Located in Philippines? Here’s the Fact Check.

Zhang Jingyi’s Bag Turns Into Viral Moment

This is not the first time Balenciaga has faced scrutiny for its unconventional designs. The brand previously made headlines for selling a "Lay’s Potato Chip" clutch and a "Paris Sneaker" that appeared intentionally destroyed and dirty. Whether Zhang was carrying the genuine Balenciaga leather pouch or a literal plastic bag remains unconfirmed by her team. However, the moment served as a reminder of how easily a single accessory can overshadow a traditional red-carpet look, turning a film festival appearance into a global conversation on fashion and irony.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).