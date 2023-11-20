Bulandshahr, November 20: A 21-year-old constable was found hanging from the ceiling at her in-laws' house in Syana area here, police said on Monday. Chanchal, posted in Pilibhit, was on maternity leave. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Sunday, they said. Her family members have alleged that she was killed for dowry, they said. An FIR has been registered against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot at for Refusing To Take Back Complaint in Mainpuri District.

