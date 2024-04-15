Sydney, April 15: Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a bishop and churchgoers in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries reported. It occurred during a televised service on Monday, police said. Sydney Church Stabbing: Chaos Prevails in Australia After Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, Devotees Stabbed During Mass (Watch Video).

Sydney Church Stabbing

Protest After Stabbing

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)