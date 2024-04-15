Sydney, April 15: Police say a man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing a bishop and churchgoers in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries reported. It occurred during a televised service on Monday, police said. Sydney Church Stabbing: Chaos Prevails in Australia After Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, Devotees Stabbed During Mass (Watch Video).

Sydney Church Stabbing

NOW - Tensions rise outside the church in Sydney, where a Christian leader and several worshippers were stabbed.pic.twitter.com/iqjaeSkcji — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

Protest After Stabbing

BREAKING: Thousands of angry protesters have surrounded the Wakeley church and chanting 'bring him out' after mass stabbing attack in Sydneypic.twitter.com/MupeOEQ4ra — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2024

