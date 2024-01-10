Hyundai is set to launch the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift, scheduled for January 16. This new facelift of the CRETA SUV is engineered to attract attention with its bold front design, featuring dynamic alloy wheels that is expected to give the SUV a distinct look on the road. The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift comes with a luxurious interior, providing enough space and comfort to deliver an ultimate driving experience. The rear of the new 2024 Hyundai CRETA boasts a Horizon connecting LED tail lamps. The sporty new spoiler and the redesigned tailgate come together, which is expected to enhance the look of the new Hyundai CRETA SUV. The new 2024 Hyundai CRETA price is expected to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Bookings are already open, and interested customers can book their 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift by visiting the official website. 2024 Renault Kwid Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Renault's Cheapest Automatic Car.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift

New 2024 Hyundai CRETA SUV

