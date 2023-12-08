Aprilia RS 457 is finally launched in India after waiting for months. Aprilia has introduced its new Aprilia RS 457 at a starting price of Rs 4,10,000. The new sports bike from Aprilia offers a stunning look and a new, aggressive design. According to the company's post on website, the Generation 457 motorcycle is for "athletes, for racing enthusiasts, and new-generation bikers." The much-awaited Aprilia RS 457 is launched with a liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that offers 35kW power. It also comes with a camshaft and four valves per cylinder. The bike has full LED headlights, integrated turn signals, and handlebar controls on the front. RS 457 offers an "aluminium frame" and "engine block" for load-bearing element borrowed from RS 660. According to the Aprilia's official post, the bike's power-to-weight ratio is "unbeatable". The dry weight of the new Aprilia motorcycle is 159 kg. Kawasaki W175 STREET Launched in India With 'Urban and Stylish' Design: Check Details About Features, Price and Availability Here.

Aprilia RS 457 Launched in India:

