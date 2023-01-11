New Delhi, January 11 : Chinese EV maker BYD (Build Your Dreams) has unveiled its all-new Seal in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The BYD Seal electric sedan is a direct rival to the famed Tesla Model 3 in international markets. BYD has also confirmed that it will launch the Seal EV in India by the end of 2023. Watch the video to know more : Auto Expo 2023: MG eHS, MG4 Electric Vehicles Unveiled by MG Motor, Watch Video to Know Specifications and Other Details.

BYD Seal Unveiled in India :

