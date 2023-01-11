New Delhi, January 11 : Indian auto major Tata Motors has captivated the visitors on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, with the unveiling as many as 6 cars and concepts. For the EV segment, Tata Motors unveiled the Avinya concept, the Sierra EV concept, and the Harrier EV. The Tata Curvv's close to production avatar was showcased in its ICE version, while the CNG avatars of the Punch and Altroz models were introduced as well. On the whole, it was an action-packed pavilion at the Tata Motors’ stall at the Auto Expo 2023. Watch the video below. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

Tata Motors Wows The Audience At The Auto Expo 2023 :

