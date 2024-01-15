Uber India introduced its EV Auto services in Ayodhya before the Ram Temple consecration event on January 22. The company posted on X, "We are excited to introduce our EV Auto service in Ayodhya." The company informed on X that the event was flagged by "Hon. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath." The EV Auto services by Uber India will help the tourists visiting the temple to enjoy seamless mobility solutions in Ayodhya. As per the reports, Uber India also aims to start UberGo operations for inter-city travel, offering faster and more affordable mobility to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Tata Punch EV To Launch in India on January 17: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Uber India Introduces EV Auto Services in Ayodhya for Ram Temple Visitors:

We are excited to introduce our EV Auto service in Ayodhya. The event was flagged off by Hon. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing seamless mobility solutions to tourists visiting the temple town.… pic.twitter.com/XAjTkGuLaX — Uber India (@Uber_India) January 14, 2024

