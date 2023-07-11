A new demonstration of the BMW iX Flow is going viral now. It captures the car changing colours. The BMW iX Flow is an electric SUV. It is based on the BMW iX. The new concept car can change colours depending on the driver's preferences or mood. The video was filmed on July 11, 2023, at the BMW Welt, a showroom and museum in Munich, Germany. As you can see, it changes colours from black to white, blue, green, red, and purple in a matter of seconds. It is said to be using an e-ink for the crazy feature. The new car is expected to be available as an optional version of the BMW iX. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Flagship MPV Launched in India; Checkout Prices, Features and Difference with Innova Hycross.

Prototype of the BMW IX Flow, Which Was Presented to the Public for the First Time.

BMW iX Flow capable of changing colours. pic.twitter.com/MH4mX3lX8i — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 10, 2023

BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink ↑ ボディカラーを自由に変更出来るコンセプトカー 😳 市販されたら、盗難されても発見出来ない？ https://t.co/QVZbv3mT0z — PRS_v1 (@prs_v1) July 5, 2023

