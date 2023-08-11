Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja has become the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the American electric vehicle giant Tesla. On his accomplishment, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has congratulated him. Vaibhav Taneja recently joins the growing number of India-born executives to take on an important leadership position at a global corporate giant. Toyota Rumion MPV Unveiled in India; Checkout All Key Details About the New Rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Model.

ICAI Congratulates New Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja:

Congratulations to CA. @VaibhavTanej on his remarkable achievement of being appointed as the new #CFO of @Tesla. A true inspiration to all #CharteredAccountants, his journey from 2000 reflects dedication & accomplishment. ICAI sends its best wishes for a successful tenure. pic.twitter.com/CdqyOU9DeY — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 11, 2023

