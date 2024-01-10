Volkswagen shared the first pictures of its upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI model, showing the design and possible features. The German automobile maker announced that its new Volkswagen Golf GTI will have ChatGPT as a standard feature. The company further said many of its models will also have ChatGPT in 2024. The company also said, "2024 is the year in which the #VWGolf celebrates its 50th birthday - and gets an update with many innovations." The company said its compact sports car was doing its laps around Las Vegas at CES 2024. The company also announced that it will share more pictures without camouflage soon. Mullen FIVE RS: Mullen Automotive Revealed Its Sport Crossover Electric Vehicle at CES 2024; Check Specifications and Features.

Volkswagen Golf GTI With ‘ChatGPT’ Feature Unveiled:

